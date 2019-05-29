Johan Ackermann agrees new deal with Gloucester

Gloucester head coach Johan Ackermann has been rewarded for a successful second season at Kingsholm by being given a new long-term contract.

Ackermann guided the club into the Gallagher Premiership semi-finals after cementing third place at the end of the regular campaign before a comprehensive defeat at Saracens last Saturday ended their title bid.

The former South Africa lock, 48, presided over a Challenge Cup final appearance in his first year in charge and secured qualification for the Champions Cup.

"Johan's contribution over the past two seasons has been terrific," director of rugby David Humphreys said.

"We knew when we first approached him about the head coach role here at Gloucester Rugby that we had targeted the right man, and he has fully validated that decision.

"We're not naive to think that the work he's done here has gone unnoticed in the world of rugby. And that's why we wanted to move quickly to ensure that he remains an integral part of what we're trying to achieve in the future."