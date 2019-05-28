Mike Haley and Jean Kleyn included in Ireland's 44-man World Cup training squad

Munster fullback Mike Haley was included in Joe Schmidt's 44-man squad

Ireland have named a 44-man training squad ahead of the Rugby World Cup in Japan later this year, featuring two uncapped players in Munster duo Mike Haley and Jean Kleyn.

Full-back Haley has just completed his first season with Munster after joining from Sale Sharks last summer and is eligible to play for Ireland through his grandmother, who is from Kerry.

Second-row Kleyn, who joined Munster from Stormers in 2016, becomes eligible to play for Ireland this summer by virtue of the three-year residency rule.

Munster's Jean Kleyn will hope to win his first Ireland cap

He is one of three South African-born players included in the squad, joining Munster team-Mate CJ Stander and Ulster's Rob Herring.

Ireland will play four warm-up matches before the World Cup, against Italy on August 10 and England on August 24, before home and away matches against Wales on August 31 and September 7.

Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt said: "The provinces have done a great job throughout the season with all four of them being involved in two sets of play-offs.

"There were some very close calls in selection and it's always a challenging process because the coaching group are very conscious of how hard the players work.

"It's ideal that they get a good opportunity to relax for a few weeks before getting stuck into pre-season training and the busy 'Guinness Series' in the lead up to the World Cup.

"Some players have missed out through injury and there are one or two guys that may be added into the squad at a later stage."

Leinster back-row duo Dan Leavy and Sean O'Brien have already been ruled out of the World Cup with knee and hip injuries respectively.

Full Ireland training squad:

Forwards (24): Jack Conan, Sean Cronin, Tadhg Furlong, Cian Healy, Jack McGrath, Rhys Ruddock, James Ryan, Andrew Porter, Devin Toner, Josh van der Flier (all Leinster), Tadhg Beirne, Dave Kilcoyne, Jean Kleyn, Tommy O'Donnell, Peter O'Mahony, John Ryan, Niall Scannell, CJ Stander (all Munster), Rory Best, Iain Henderson, Rob Herring, Jordi Murphy (all Ulster), Finlay Bealham, Ultan Dillane (both Connacht)

Backs (20): Ross Byrne, Robbie Henshaw, Dave Kearney, Rob Kearney, Jordan Larmour, Luke McGrath, Garry Ringrose, Jonathan Sexton (all Leinster), Joey Carbery, Andrew Conway, Keith Earls, Chris Farrell, Mike Haley, Conor Murray, Rory Scannell (all Munster), Bundee Aki, Jack Carty, Kieran Marmion (all Connacht), John Cooney, Jacob Stockdale (both Ulster)