Rob Kearney extends Ireland and Leinster contract until end of next season

The Irish Rugby Football Union and Rob Kearney have agreed a contract extension to see the full-back continue to play in Ireland until the end of the 2019/20 season.

The Leinster back is one of Irish rugby's most decorated players, winning two Grand Slams in 2009 and 2018 as well as two further Six Nations Championships in 2014 and 2015.

The 33-year-old has also won four Heineken cups, a Challenge Cup and five league titles with Leinster.

Kearney had been considering an exit from Leinster after his agent described a contract offer from the IRFU as "well below where it needs to be".

"I am feeling pretty good about where I am physically and mentally after a long season which has contained a few lows but also some massive highs," Kearney said.

"There are goals I still want to achieve with both Leinster and Ireland next season but I will enjoy a couple of weeks off now before getting stuck into what will be a hugely exciting season for Irish Rugby."