Cian Healy signs two-year Leinster and Ireland extension

Cian Healy has signed a contract extension with the IRFU that will see him stay at Leinster until the end of the 2021/22 season.

The loosehead prop has made 207 appearances and scored 22 tries for Leinster since making his debut for the province in 2007, winning five European and three PRO14 titles in that time.

Healy also has 88 Test caps to his name, winning the Six Nations with Ireland three times and touring Australia with the British and Irish Lions in 2013.

"Pulling on a Leinster or an Ireland jersey is something that I have always taken a huge amount of pride in and I am thankful for every opportunity I get," said Healy on Leinster's website. "I am delighted therefore to have extended my IRFU contract and to continue to line out for Leinster.

"I believe that we have built something special at Leinster and with the national team and I want to contribute as best I can to both teams in what will be a hugely exciting few months and years ahead.

Healy celebrates with team-mates following Ireland's 2018 Six Nations Grand Slam

"There has been some difficult times over the last few years for me personally with injury but the support within the Leinster and the Irish rugby family was very humbling from fellow players, coaches and supporters and it's something that I won't forget. It made this decision all the easier knowing that I was part of something bigger than just a rugby team.

"I hope to play my part in helping Leinster and Ireland achieve further success over the next few years and I'm looking forward to the next chapter in that journey."