Rob Kearney considering Leinster exit after contract offer falls 'well below' expectations

Rob Kearney is out of contract after the World Cup

Rob Kearney's agent says the Ireland full-back is considering his options after describing an IRFU contract offer as "well below where it needs to be".

Kearney's contract expires after the Rugby World Cup and the 33-year-old has been linked with a move to France.

Leinster confirmed 21 senior deals for the 2019/20 season on Tuesday, which included IRFU central contracts for Ireland trio Cian Healy, Robbie Henshaw and Johnny Sexton.

But Kearney, who has made 209 appearances for the province, was the major omission.

Kearney has scored 233 points in 209 appearances for Leinster

"We had hoped to have reached a conclusion by now," Kearney's agent David McHugh told the Irish Independent.

"The discussion is live and open but it has led us to check other options.

"The IRFU has made Rob an offer but, if I am honest, it is well below where it needs to be. Well below.

"It has been a little protracted. We are struggling to get it to a point where it makes sense for him."

Kearney has won four Six Nations titles with Ireland

Kearney missed last weekend's PRO14 semi-final win over Munster but could return to the starting line-up for Saturday's Celtic Park decider against Glasgow Warriors.

He has spent his entire career with the province, winning four European Cups, four PRO14 titles and a Challenge Cup.

He has also enjoyed unrivalled success with Ireland, winning four Six Nations titles including Grand Slams in 2009 and 2018.

Kearney has won 90 caps for his country, scoring 13 tries, and played in all three British and Irish Lions Tests against South Africa in 2009.