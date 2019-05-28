Brumbies star David Pocock retires from Super Rugby to focus on World Cup

Injury-plagued Australian great David Pocock has retired from Super Rugby

Australia star David Pocock has announced his retirement from Super Rugby, as he focuses on getting fit to play at the Rugby World Cup later this year.

The 31-year-old has played only 138 minutes over three matches for the Brumbies in Super Rugby this season because of a succession of injuries, most recently a serious calf muscle strain.

Pocock met with Wallabies and Brumbies medical staff last week and agreed that missing the remainder of Super Rugby might give him the best chance of playing at the World Cup in September in Japan.

"It's been frustrating. You're putting pressure on yourself because you want to contribute and I think now I need to take the pressure off and take time to get it right," Pocock told a news conference in Canberra on Tuesday.

"It's just one of those things you've got to deal with. If I was realistically [in with] a chance to play for the Brumbies I'd be pushing for that.

"It's every rugby player's dream to take part in the World Cup and every rugby player's dream to lift that trophy."

The Brumbies said in an earlier statement that Pocock would not be seeking another Rugby Australia contract for next year and the loose forward said he was not sure he would play out the third year of his contract with Japan's Panasonic Wild Knights.

David Pocock hopes to add to his 77 caps for Australia

"To pull on the Wallabies jersey again is obviously my goal," Pocock added.

"It's a huge honour and something that I love doing. I'll be doing everything I can to get myself right and get myself into the best shape I can.

"Certainly my focus is getting back for the Wallabies right now and the rest will take care of itself after that."

Pocock has struggled with injuries throughout his six years in Canberra, missing most of the 2013 and 2014 seasons after back-to-back knee constructions.

He has appeared in only 43 of the 100 matches the Brumbies have played since he joined them from the Western Force in 2012.

David Pocock has had a frustrating season for the Brumbies

Since he returned from a sabbatical designed to extend his career last year, he was also sidelined with a neck injury caused by opposing players twisting his head to try to nullify his effectiveness at the breakdown.

Even if he did decide to sign for a club outside Australia next year, Pocock would still be available for the Wallabies under the "Giteau Rule" because he has played more than 60 internationals.

Pocock, who runs his own charitable foundation in Zimbabwe and has taken part environmental protests in Australia, said it was far too early to discuss whether he would continue to play for the Wallabies beyond the end of the year.

"I'm honestly not sure, I haven't thought beyond this," he said.

"It's something I'll look at down the track. At this stage, the goal is getting back in that gold jersey and contribute leading up to the World Cup."

The Brumbies are atop the Australia Super Rugby conference with three matches remaining in the regular season, and are on track to appear in the playoffs for the first time since 2017.