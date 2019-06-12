Warren Gatland to lead British and Irish Lions on South Africa tour

Warren Gatland has been reappointed British and Irish Lions coach for the tour of South Africa

Warren Gatland has been named British and Irish Lions head coach for the 2021 tour to South Africa.

Gatland will leave his role as Wales coach after this year's World Cup in Japan and will become only the second person after Sir Ian McGeechan to take charge of the Lions on three consecutive tours.

The New Zealander will begin his role in August 2020 and will work exclusively for the Lions until the tour concludes 12 months later.

The 55-year-old led the Lions to victory on their 2013 tour of Australia, with the 2017 tour of his native New Zealand finishing all-square after the decisive third Test ended in a thrilling 15-15 draw at Eden Park in Auckland.

Gatland said after the New Zealand tour two years ago that he would never coach the Lions again, but speaking after his appointment was revealed, Gatland said: "I love the Lions as a concept.

"There were parts of the New Zealand tour that were incredibly challenging. Any Lions tour, for players and coaches, is probably the hardest thing you will ever do. The scrutiny of the press is always something that's at the forefront of any Lions tour.

"But there's some unfinished business, having been involved as head coach in the previous two tours. I couldn't turn my back on this challenge of leading the Lions in South Africa.

"I know it's going to be tough, and the Lions have always found it difficult given how physical they (South Africa) are."

Gatland won three Grand Slams with Wales

Sky Sports News reported last month a verbal agreement had been reached between Gatland and the Lions.

Gatland won his third Six Nations Grand Slam with Wales this year and had been rumoured as a possible successor to Eddie Jones, should England disappoint in the World Cup.

Gatland will coach the Barbarians against Wales in their first match under his successor Wayne Pivac.

He has been appointed Baa-Baas coach for the fixture against Wales at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on November 30.