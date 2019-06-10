Will Greenwood Podcast confirmed for Podcast Live: Rugby at Twickenham

The Will Greenwood podcast will be live at Twickenham on September 7

Sky Sports Rugby's Will Greenwood Podcast will be part of Podcast Live's special event at Twickenham Stadium's newly redeveloped East Stand on Saturday September 7.

The event takes place the day Eddie Jones' England Team flies out to Japan for Rugby World Cup 2019, having played their final warm-up game vs Italy the night before, live on Sky Sports.

Many of rugby's biggest podcasts will be there, recording special live shows. This includes Sky Rugby's Will Greenwood Podcast, "The Ruck" from The Times & Sunday Times with Stephen Jones and Stuart Barnes; The Telegraph's "Full Contact" with Brian Moore and "Eggchasers" featuring Tim Cocker.

The Irish and Welsh contingents will be represented by the PRO14 podcast "Under The Sticks", and Nick Heath's new podcast series "Cue Commentator" will be talking to player turned commentator Rory Lawson.

Phil Riley, Podcast Live chairman says: "We've lined up an amazing selection of podcasters for Podcast Live: Rugby. It's going to be the essential warm-up to the Rugby World Cup!"

The first show of the day starts at 10.30am, with tickets granting access to all of the live shows. Tickets are available now from podcastlive.com