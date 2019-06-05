Will Greenwood's podcast: Saracens, Yorkshire Carnegie, Rob Vickerman, Top 14 & Super Rugby

Rupert Cox and Will Greeenwood chat Saracens glory and Yorkshire Carnegie pain, speak to Rob Vickerman and look at the Top 14, Super Rugby and the final round of the Sevens World Series in the latest podcast.

There was contrasting tales in English club rugby this week as Saracens continue to go from strength to strength.

"This side matches any club side that has been before. If you look at what they have achieved as a group, from a side that nobody really liked, you have to have respect for the sheer excellence of their organisation," Greenwood states as our duo dissect 2019's Premiership and European Cup champions.

At the other end of the spectrum, the famous Yorkshire Carnegie club are on the brink of administration, as we speak with former centre Rob Vickerman.

Plus we discuss all the news from the Top 14, Super Rugby and the final round of the Sevens World Series.

Click here to listen to all of that and more in the latest episode of Will Greenwood's Rugby podcast and to subscribe!