How to watch Super Rugby on Sky Sports this weekend

Three Super Rugby games will be shown on delay on Sky Sports this week

Read below to find out how to keep across all of the weekend's Super Rugby action across Sky Sports!

This week, we will be broadcasting the opening four games of the Super Rugby weekend across our channels:

Highlanders vs Bulls (Fri 8.30am, SSAction)

Reds vs Blues (Fri 10.40am, SSAction)

Crusaders vs Rebels (Sat 8.30am, SSArena)

Waratahs vs Brumbies (Sat 10.40am, SSArena)

We will also be bringing you the two semi-finals of the Top 14:

Toulouse vs La Rochelle (Sat 7.55pm, SSArena RED BUTTON)

Clermont Auvergne vs Lyon (Sun 3.25pm, SSArena)

Due to an exceptionally busy weekend of sport across our Sky Sports channels, three Super Rugby games this week will be shown on delay.

We regret that we will be unable to show the following live on any of our platforms:

Lions vs Hurricanes (Sat 2.05pm KO)

Stormers vs Sunwolves (Sat 4.15pm KO)

Jaguares vs Sharks (Sat 8.40pm KO)

These three games will be shown on delay on Saturday evening and repeated on Sunday morning, all on Sky Sports Arena. All three games will also be made available OnDemand.