Tevita Kuridrani to stay in Australia but Samu Kerevi agrees Japan move

Tevita Kuridrani will remain in Australia after the Rugby World Cup, but fellow centre Samu Kerevi is leaving for Japan.

Kuridrani confirmed he will stay with the Brumbies, while Kerevi is leaving the Reds after agreeing a three-year contract with Suntory.

Kerevi has 25 caps for the Wallabies - and his move means he will become ineligible for selection for the national side.

Australia only select domestically-contracted players unless they have played 60 Tests, an exemption they introduced in 2015 to allow head coach Michael Cheika to pick overseas-based players like Matt Giteau for the Rugby World Cup that year.

Kerevi said moving to Japan would allow him to financially support his family and spend time with his younger brother, who also plays rugby there.

"It was a tough decision, but one where I had to think about myself and my family, especially my little brother," said Kerevi.

"The money is awesome, comforting, a safety net, but I've missed a lot of my little bro's life.

"I'd say he's the biggest factor."

While the Wallabies have lost Kerevi for the foreseeable future, Kuridrani confirmed he had signed a one-year contract extension with Super Rugby's Brumbies, who face the Reds on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Action.

Kuridrani, who scored a try in the 2015 Rugby World Cup final against the All Blacks, missed all of the Wallabies Tests last season through injury, but has been in strong form this year.

"I'm pleased he's staying in Canberra with the Brumbies after the World Cup," said Cheika.

"He got the chance to get a full preparation this year and its showing.

"I know he's very hungry to earn a Test jersey again this season so I am looking forward to him being at his best in 2019."