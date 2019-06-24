Edinburgh sign Fiji Sevens star Mesulame Kunavula

Edinburgh Rugby have landed Fijian Mesulame Kunavula on a long-term contract

Edinburgh hope to have unearthed another Fijian star after signing forward Mesulame Kunavula on a long-term deal.

The Sevens ace was born in the same village as the Murrayfield outfit's No 8 Bill Mata, and head coach Richard Cockerill hopes he can make a similar impact to the Guinness PRO14 player of the year.

Kunavula can operate across the back five and is equally adept at both flanker and lock. He will join Cockerill's squad immediately as they shape up for the new season.

Edinburgh hope Kunavula can have the same impact as Bill Mata

Cockerill told the club's website: "Mesu really stood out during his time representing Fiji on the Sevens circuit and his ability to beat a man, as well as offload in the tackle are really world class.

"We have been looking at adding players who offer something different - that bit of x-factor - and I certainly think Mesu brings that dynamic to an already talented squad.

"Like Bill before him, we're really looking forward to seeing how he can develop in a 15s environment and we're really hopeful that he can be a big player for us in the seasons to come."

The 6'3'' playmaker, who joined the police while representing Fiji U20s, was a silver medallist at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, where his side were beaten by New Zealand in the Sevens final.

Kunavula joined the police while representing Fiji Under 20s earlier in his career

Kunavula said: "I'm delighted to start the next chapter of my career in Edinburgh. Bill Mata is a good friend of mine and he has told me so much about the club and life in Scotland.

"I've really enjoyed my time on the Sevens circuit, but I felt it was the right time to move abroad and develop my own game further. The facilities in Edinburgh are world class and I'm only going to improve as a player.

"I'm really looking forward to getting involved in pre-season and representing this club for the years to come."