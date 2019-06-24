Israel Folau has GoFundMe page to help fight legal battle with Rugby Australia shut down

Israel Folau has taken his case to the Fair Work Commission after being dismissed by Rugby Australia following his anti-LGBT post

Online donation website GoFundMe has shut down the page of Wallabies fullback Israel Folau who sought to raise £1.6m to meet the legal costs of his challenge to his sacking by Rugby Australia.

GoFundMe will issue refunds to 7,000 donors who had contributed more than $750,000 to Folau's cause before his online campaign was halted.

Folau has faced widespread criticism over his move to seek public donations to fund his legal challenge.

Israel Folau's Instagram post

His £2.2m four-year contract with Rugby Australia was terminated in May when the national body found he had breached the code of conduct with a social media post that said "hell awaits" for "drunks, homosexuals, adulterers, liars, fornicators, thieves, atheists, idolators".

In a statement, Nicola Britton, of GoFundMe Australia, said: "Today we will be closing Israel Folau's campaign and issuing full refunds to all donors. After a routine period of evaluation, we have concluded that this campaign violates our terms of service.

"As a company, we are absolutely committed to the fight for equality for LGBTIQ+ people and fostering an environment of inclusivity.

"While we welcome GoFundMes engaging in diverse civil debate, we do not tolerate the promotion of discrimination or exclusion.

YOU are in a fight that YOU chose to be in after YOU broke the terms of YOUR contract, the kids below are in a fight they NEVER wanted to be in & yet YOU think YOU deserve donations more than they do??!!



It’s no longer about religion, it’s about YOU and YOUR greed.@IzzyFolau 🤦🏼‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/mdywzaw1ha — Drew Mitchell (@drew_mitchell) June 21, 2019

"In the days since Mr Folau's campaign launched, more than one million dollars have been donated to hundreds of other campaigns, large and small, across Australia. Those acts of kindness are the heart of GoFundMe.

"Our platform exists to help people help others. Australians have shown themselves to be among the most kind and generous people in the world. We look forward to helping more Australians fund-raise for causes they care about in the coming months and years."