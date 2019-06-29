Women's Rugby Super Series: New Zealand start with win over Canada

Ayesha Leti-I'iga was one of New Zealand's try-scorers against Canada

New Zealand underlined their status as the number one-ranked team in the world by kicking off the Women's Rugby Super Series with a 35-20 win over Canada.

The Black Ferns went on the attack from the off in San Diego, but had to wait until the ninth minute to open the scoring when a series of pick and drives following a line-out led to second row Eloise Blackwell forcing her way over for a try converted by Kendra Cocksedge.

Canada hit back though, with a run from full-back Irene Patrinos taking them to within striking distance followed by a break from number eight Gabrielle Senft, who in turn sent winger Elissa Alarie racing away to score under the posts, giving Brianna Miller a simple conversion attempt.

New Zealand's Aleisha-Pearl Nelson is tackled by Canada's Anaïs Holly

New Zealand retook the lead midway through the half through a second converted try. Selica Winiata and Renee Wickliffe combined to set the attack in motion, followed by Charmaine McMenamin breaking through a gap and Carla Hohepa scoring out wide with Cocksedge again converting.

Miller pulled Canada to within one point with back-to-back penalties, but two more from Cocksedge saw the Black Ferns leading 20-13 at half-time.

Early in the second half, New Zealand capitalised on an error at a line-out by the Canadians to score their third try of the game. Debutant Pia Tapsell fed Cocksedge, who ran and found Chelsea Alley running a good line to score.

Canada's forwards kept chipping away and debutant second row Sophie de Goede found her way over for a try which Miller again converted to keep them within touching distance.

But New Zealand responded on the hour with their fourth try of the match through winger Ayesha Leti-I'iga twisting out of a tackle to score. A further conversion and a penalty from Cocksedge completed the scoring for the Black Ferns, who face hosts the USA on Tuesday.