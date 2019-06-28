England 38-5 USA: Red Roses overpower hosts in Super Series opener

England commenced the Super Series on a victorious note

The Red Roses started their 2019 Super Series campaign with a bonus-point 38-5 victory over the USA Women's Eagles.

The victory marks England's 10th successive win and saw them score six tries through five different try-scorers at the Chula Vista Elite Training Center.

The Red Roses, despite taking some time to settle, held a productive 26-5 advantage at the interval and surged out into a 33-point lead with a quarter left to play.

Emily Scarratt showed her experience throughout, finishing with a tally of 13 points, and defensively the Red Roses held firm to contain their opponents to a sole score from Hope Rogers.

More to follow...