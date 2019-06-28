Rugby Union News

News
  • News
  • Teams
  • Competitions
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Video
  • Pundits
  • On Sky
  • Scores
  • Sky Bet

England 38-5 USA: Red Roses overpower hosts in Super Series opener

Last Updated: 28/06/19 11:19pm

England commenced the Super Series on a victorious note
England commenced the Super Series on a victorious note

The Red Roses started their 2019 Super Series campaign with a bonus-point 38-5 victory over the USA Women's Eagles.

The victory marks England's 10th successive win and saw them score six tries through five different try-scorers at the Chula Vista Elite Training Center.

The Red Roses, despite taking some time to settle, held a productive 26-5 advantage at the interval and surged out into a 33-point lead with a quarter left to play.

Also See:

Emily Scarratt showed her experience throughout, finishing with a tally of 13 points, and defensively the Red Roses held firm to contain their opponents to a sole score from Hope Rogers.

More to follow...

Trending

©2019 Sky UK