Danny Cipriani named in England World Cup training camp

Danny Cipriani last played for England in the third Test win over South Africa in June 2018

Danny Cipriani has been named in England's 31-man squad for their second World Cup training camp.

The Gloucester fly-half, who was named Premiership player of the year last season, has not been involved in an England training squad since his arrest for assault in Jersey last year.

Cipriani is included along with Gloucester team-mates Ollie Thorley and Willi Heinz, the New Zealand-born scrum-half who qualifies through his English grandmother.

Northampton duo Courtney Lawes and Piers Francis are also called into the camp, which takes place at The Lensbury Hotel between June 30 and July 4.

Joe Launchbury and Jonny May have welcomed Cipriani's return to the England training squad

Harlequins duo Kyle Sinckler and Marcus Smith drop out of the squad while injured trio Jack Nowell, George Kruis and Mako Vunipola remain in camp to continue their rehabilitation.

"It has been a really positive week, we have worked on our fundamentals of the game, a little bit of physical conditioning and I am really pleased with the attitude of the players," said England head coach Eddie Jones.

"They have all come back from their leave in excellent condition and the best I have seen in the time I have been with England.

Cipriani's half-back partner Willi Heinz is also included

"Next week we will add some players and be looking to improve our physical conditioning, ability to understand how we want to play the game and start to increase the pressure at training.

"We have a couple of players going back to their clubs as we feel it is in their best interests in terms of the World Cup to do that, and we will consider their participation in the squad further down the track."

Jones will name his official World Cup training squad on July 4 and will include players from Premiership finalists Saracens and Exeter Chiefs, who must complete a mandatory five-week rest period.

England play two warm-up games against Wales on August 11 and 17, followed by matches against Ireland and Italy on August 24 and September 6 respectively.

England face Tonga in their World Cup Pool 3 opener in Sapporo on September 22.

England training squad

Forwards: Dan Cole, Tom Curry, Alex Dombrandt, Tom Dunn, Charlie Ewels, Ellis Genge, Joe Launchbury, Courtney Lawes, Lewis Ludlam, Val Rapava Ruskin, Nick Schonert, Brad Shields, Jack Singleton, Sam Underhill, Mark Wilson.

Backs: Mike Brown, Danny Cipriani, Joe Cokanasiga, Elliot Daly, George Ford, Piers Francis, Willi Heinz, Jonathan Joseph, Jonny May, Ruaridh McConnochie, Dan Robson, Ben Te'o, Ollie Thorley, Manu Tuilagi, Anthony Watson, Ben Youngs.