More from Rugby Union

Will Greenwood trains with Red Roses

"I am truly honoured to be allowed to run around with you, you are heroes for the next generation."

Last Updated: 26/06/19 11:06am
11:20
Will Greenwood went to the Red Roses' training base at Bisham Abbey to get the lowdown and train with the England squad ahead of their trip to San Diego for the 2019 Super Series.

The tournament sees the top five teams in the world - England, New Zealand, France, Canada and the USA - all meet in a round-robin tournament, with the Red Roses kicking off their campaign against the USA on June 28, live on Sky Sports.

Following a tweet from England Women's Player of the Year Sarah Bern, inviting Greenwood to watch a Red Roses training session, Greens jumped at the chance and took his boots along just in case.

What followed was a fascinating insight into a typical training session with Greenwood getting stuck into attack, defence, and even a bit of rucking and mauling!

Click on the video above to see how Will Greenwood gets on.

