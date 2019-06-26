Will Greenwood trains with Red Roses

11:20 Will Greenwood went to the Red Roses' training base at Bisham Abbey to get the lowdown and train with the England squad ahead of their trip to San Diego for the 2019 Super Series Will Greenwood went to the Red Roses' training base at Bisham Abbey to get the lowdown and train with the England squad ahead of their trip to San Diego for the 2019 Super Series

Will Greenwood went to the Red Roses' training base at Bisham Abbey to get the lowdown and train with the England squad ahead of their trip to San Diego for the 2019 Super Series.

The tournament sees the top five teams in the world - England, New Zealand, France, Canada and the USA - all meet in a round-robin tournament, with the Red Roses kicking off their campaign against the USA on June 28, live on Sky Sports.

Thanks for the great comments about how exciting the women’s #SixNations2019 is this year @WillGreenwood would be great if you could come in and see us train #ENGvITA #sandypark #growtherose #RedRoses https://t.co/pCBiG3WfzN — Sarah Bern (@SarahLily2468) March 6, 2019

Following a tweet from England Women's Player of the Year Sarah Bern, inviting Greenwood to watch a Red Roses training session, Greens jumped at the chance and took his boots along just in case.

What followed was a fascinating insight into a typical training session with Greenwood getting stuck into attack, defence, and even a bit of rucking and mauling!

Click on the video above to see how Will Greenwood gets on.