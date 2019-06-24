Women's Rugby Super Series preview: England prepare to face world's best

England completed the Grand Slam in this year's Women's Six Nations

Six Nations champions England are set to face the world's best teams as the Women's Super Series prepares to get underway in San Diego.

The tournament - which is live on Sky Sports - sees the top five teams in the world all meet in a round-robin tournament, with the Red Roses kicking off their campaign against the USA on June 28.

Having lost to five-time champions New Zealand in the World Cup final in 2017, the Series offers head coach Simon Middleton the chance to assess his squad's progress after completing the Grand Slam at this year's Six Nations.

What is the format?

The world's top-ranked nations New Zealand, England, Canada, the USA and France will all play each other across a three-week period in the third edition of the round-robin tournament.

The USA were the last hosts in 2016, when 2014 World Cup runners-up Canada avenged their loss to England to lift the trophy in Salt Lake City. The event has increased from four teams to five this year.

Teams are awarded four points for a win, two points for a draw and zero points for a loss.

One bonus point will be awarded should a team score four tries or more, while there is a losing bonus points for sides defeated by less than seven.

What are the fixtures?

Friday June 28

Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center

Canada v New Zealand

England v USA

Tuesday July 2

Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center

France v Canada

New Zealand v USA

Saturday July 6

Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center

France v New Zealand

Canada v England

Wednesday July 10

Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center

England v France

Canada v USA

Sunday July 14

San Diego State University's Torero Stadium

France v USA

New Zealand v England

Players to watch out for?

Having scored nine tries in five games for England at the Six Nations, the absence of Jess Breach through injury will be felt by the Red Roses.

England swept aside the Barbarians with a six-try, 40-14 victory at Twickenham at the start of the month, in which out-half Zoe Harrison produced a flawless kicking game.

More will be expected from her in San Diego, while Kelly Smith - who scored the last of England's six tries - could be in line to profit.

Elsewhere, Te Kura Ngata-Aerengamate will be looking to make the New Zealand No 2 jersey her own following the retirement of legendary captain and hooker Fiao'o Faamausili.

France's chances of success should certainly not be discounted, with Les Bleus able to call on World Rugby Player of the Year Jessy Tremouliere, while they memorably beat New Zealand for the first time in their history last November.

France boast a formidable squad spearheaded by Jessy Tremouliere

Hosts USA are an unknown quantity, with Eti Haungatau - one of five players returning from Sevens commitments - impressing with two tries against the Barbarians in April.

Canada, ranked third in the world, will be determined to defend their crown and several players, including DaLeaka Menin, Alex Tessier and Jacey Grusnick remain as part of Sandro Fiorino's squad.

All four England games in the Super Series will be shown live on Sky Sports

Middleton targets next stage in development

England Women head coach Middleton has spoken of the need to create a clear understanding of the make-up of his squad ahead of the World Cup in two years' time.

The loss of fly-half Katy Daley-McLean, centre Rachael Burford and wing Breach allows Middleton to test the depth at his disposal with the competition in California more prestigious than that offered during the Six Nations.

Simon Middleton will coach England Women during the Super Series this summer

He said: "This year's summer tour promises to be a fantastic competition and a tremendous opportunity in terms of the next stage of development for the Red Roses.

"The Super Series promises to be a superb competition and a great challenge against high-quality opposition. It will provide us with the perfect platform to see exactly where we are as a squad and just as crucially how far we still have to go in order to reach the levels we aspire to.

"We're going to find out a lot about this group of players as well. It will be an important experience for them and there will be a real test of character and resilience with some four-day turnarounds.

"The level at which we can repeat perform under pressure will ultimately tell us where we are as a group at this point."

Full squad lists

Middleton has assembled a strong squad for the San Diego tournament, although he will be without the experienced trio Daley-Mclean, Burford and Breach due to injury.

Those absences offer opportunities for the uncapped Harlequins Ladies prop Chloe Edwards and Bristol Bears Women hooker Clara Nielson.

Meanwhile, Jo Brown and Millie Wood are late call-ups as Tatyana Heard and Lagi Tuima drop out.

England players celebrate victory over Italy in the Women's Six Nations this year

England's 28-woman squad

Forwards: Zoe Aldcroft, Sarah Beckett, Sarah Bern, Hannah Botterman, Jo Brown, Poppy Cleall, Vickii Cornborough, Lark Davies, Chloe Edwards, Sarah Hunter, Heather Kerr, Clara Nielson, Cath O'Donnell, Marlie Packer, Ellena Perry, Abbie Scott.

Backs: Zoe Harrison, Natasha Hunt, Claudia MacDonald, Sarah McKenna, Amber Reed, Leanne Riley, Emily Scarratt, Emily Scott, Kelly Smith, Lydia Thompson, Carys Williams, Millie Wood.

England also won the Six Nations in 2017 and reached the World Cup final

USA 28-woman squad

Forwards: Katy Augustyn, Catie Benson, Stacey Bridges, Elizabeth Cairns, Charli Jacoby, Nick James, Rachel Johnson, Joanna Kitlinski, Hope Rogers, Asinate Serevi, Kristine Sommer, Nicole Strasko, Joyce Taufa, Alycia Washington, Kate Zackary.

Backs: Bui Baravilala, Amy Naber-Bonté, Ashlee Byrge, Gabriella Cantorna, Jennine Duncan, Fane Haungatau, Emily Henrich, Katana Howard, Alev Kelter, Bulou Mataitoga, Olivia Ortiz, Neariah Persinger, Kris Thomas.

The USA squad features five players selected from the nation's Sevens team

New Zealand 30-woman squad

Forwards: Eloise Blackwell, Forne Burkin, Luka Connor, Les Elder, Karli Faneva, Olivia Ward-Duin, Phillipa Love, Charmaine McMenamin, Toka Natua, Aleisha-Pearl Nelson, Joanah Ngan-Woo, Te Kura Ngata-Aerengamate, Marcelle Parkes, Leilani Perese, Kennedy Simon, Charmaine Smith, Pia Tapsell.

Backs: Chelsea Alley, Kelly Brazier, Kendra Cocksedge, Krysten Cottrell, Ruahei Demant, Theresa Fitzpatrick, Carla Hohepa, Ayesha Leti-I'iga, Arihiana Marino-Tauhina, Nathalia Moors, Alena Saili, Renee Wickliffe, Selica Winiata.

France 29-woman squad

Forwards: Lise Arricastre, Annaelle Deshayes, Celia Domain, Clara Joyeux, Agathe Sochat, Caroline Thomas, Laure Touye, Lenaig Corson, Audrey Forlani, Fiona Lecat, Safi N'Diaye, Julie Annery, Axelle Berthoumieu, Coumba Diallo, Gaelle Hermet, Romane Menager, Laure Sansus.

Backs: Pauline Bourdon, Camille Cabalou, Emma Coudert, Camille Imart, Morgane Peyronnet, Gabrielle Vernier, Cyrielle Banet, Caroline Boujard, Maelle Filopon, Marine Ménager, Elise Pignot, Jessy Tremouliere.

Gabrielle Vernier scored three tries against Scotland in the Six Nations

Canada 30-woman squad

Forwards: Tyson Beukeboom, Gillian Boag, Courtney Holtkamp, DaLeaka Menin, Fabiola Forteza, Gabrielle Senft, Jacey Grusnick, Janna Slevinky, Laura Russell, Maude Laliberte, Mckinley Hunt, Olivia DeMerchant, Ngalula Fuamba, Sophie De Goede, Veronica Harrigan.

Backs: Elissa Alarie, Taylor Black, Alysha Corrigan, Alex Tessier, Amanda Thornborough, Anais Holly, Brianna Miller, Irene Patrinos, Lori Josephson, Marie Thibault, MP Fauteux, Paige Farries, Sabrina Poulin, Sara Kaljuvee, Sara Svoboda.

How to watch?

All matches during the Women's Rugby Super Series will be shown live on Sky Sports Action and Sky Sports Mix.

The Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center in San Diego will host England's first three matches before the final game against New Zealand, which will be played at University of San Diego's Torero Stadium.

