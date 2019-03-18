How the Red Roses won 2019 Six Nations Grand Slam

We look back over the journey of England Women to seal a 2019 Six Nations Grand Slam

Wales clinched the Grand Slam in the men's Six Nations this year, while in the women's championship, it was England who swept all aside in a clean sweep.

On Saturday, the Red Roses annihilated Scotland 80-0 at Twickenham to wrap up a second Grand Slam triumph in three years.

Here's how they did it over the last seven weeks...

Ireland 7-51 England, Friday February 1

On the Six Nations' opening night, the Red Roses got off to a flying start in the Women's Six Nations with a resounding 51-7 win over Ireland in Donnybrook.

Simon Middleton's side scored eight tries to one as they put down a real statement of intent with a convincing win.

3:50 England Women opened their Six Nations campaign with a resounding 51-7 victory over Ireland at Donnybrook England Women opened their Six Nations campaign with a resounding 51-7 victory over Ireland at Donnybrook

Ireland were full of running rugby themselves but could not handle England's aggressive rush defence that halted any attack at source.

First-half scores from Jess Breach and Sarah McKenna were added to by Sarah Bern, Lark Davies, Katy Daley-Mclean, Zoe Harrison, Emily Scott and Bryony Cleall in the second 40 minutes as the Red Roses ran out comfortable winners.

England 41-26 France, Saturday February 9

The second week was always likely to be England's toughest test as they welcomed defending Grand Slam champions France to Castle Park in Doncaster.

Yet, they had no bother making it two wins from two courtesy of a comprehensive 41-26 victory over Les Bleues.

4:33 The Red Roses cemented their spot at the top of the Six Nations table with a 41-26 win over France at Castle Park The Red Roses cemented their spot at the top of the Six Nations table with a 41-26 win over France at Castle Park

The Red Roses enjoyed a marvellous first 40 minutes, scoring four tries through Jess Breach, Poppy Cleall, Kelly Smith and Breach again - the latter two of which came with Vickii Cornborough in the sin-bin. It meant they went in at half-time 24-0 to the good.

Such a performance in the opening period wrapped up a bonus-point by the break, with further scores coming in the second half through Cleall, Hannah Botterman and Catherine O'Donnell.

Safi N'Diaye, Pauline Bourdon (twice) and Romane Menager scored in reply for France during the second period to earn a bonus-point, but it was far too little.

Wales 12-51 England, Sunday February 24

Unlike their male counterparts, the Red Roses rocked up to Cardiff in Round 3 and put in another stellar display to keep their Grand Slam hopes on course.

In doing so, they also took a step closer to their 15th Six Nations title with an utterly convincing 51-12 win over Wales.

3:16 England Women continued their perfect start to the Women's Six Nations after a 51-12 bonus-point win against Wales at Cardiff Arms Park England Women continued their perfect start to the Women's Six Nations after a 51-12 bonus-point win against Wales at Cardiff Arms Park

The Red Roses ran in nine tries in all - with prop Sarah Bern and winger Jess Breach both going over twice. Marlie Packer, Cath O'Donnell, Abby Dow, Sarah Beckett and Katy Daley-Mclean also scored, but centre Zoe Harrison had an off day with the boot, successful with just three of the conversions.

Wales, who had not scored against England in three matches, didn't throw in the towel and scored two tries through Jess Kavanagh and Cerys Hale.

England 55-0 Italy, Saturday March 9

In Round 4, England remained on course for the Slam after a bonus-point 55-0 win over Italy in front of a record 10,545 attendance at Sandy Park in Exeter.

With both sides unbeaten coming into the clash, the Red Roses kept concentration to make it four wins from four in another nine-try salvo in blustery conditions in Devon.

4:28 Highlights of the England Women's comprehensive Six Nations victory over Italy in Exeter Highlights of the England Women's comprehensive Six Nations victory over Italy in Exeter

Jess Breach, Lark Davies and Sarah Hunter all scored first-half tries and England kept up the pace in the second half with Sarah Bern, Marlie Packer, Vickii Cornborough, Breach, Abbie Scott and Vicky Fleetwood also scoring.

It was a tight game in the opening stages until wing Breach dived over in the corner after 12 minutes, while a driving maul from a lineout set the platform for hooker Davies to dot down - from there, they never looked back.

England 80-0 Scotland, Saturday March 16

And on the final day, the Red Roses secured a quite wonderful Grand Slam with an emphatic 80-0 bonus-point win over Scotland at Twickenham, in front of a record crowd for a women's game at Twickenham of 13,278.

It took just over two minutes for England to score the first of their 12 tries as Poppy Cleall broke the line and fed Sarah Beckett for the flanker to cross under the sticks.

6:38 Highlights from England's Grand Slam win over Scotland to land the 2019 Women's Six Nations trophy Highlights from England's Grand Slam win over Scotland to land the 2019 Women's Six Nations trophy

A cross-field kick from Katy Daley-Mclean was then gathered by wing Jess Breach as she continued her run of scoring in every game of the 2019 Six Nations. Natasha Hunt then darted through from a quick tap penalty, before Breach got onto Emily Scarratt's kick forward for her second and England's bonus point.

The first half scoring continued as Cleall drove over following some impressive forward work, and it was the pack's work in a driving maul from a lineout where Amy Cokayne dropped over the line off the back for a 45-0 lead at the break.

Middleton's side did not let up after the break, and were back on the scoreboard with Sarah Bern's powerful drive off the back of a ruck got England's first try of the second period. Captain Sarah Hunter scoring in similar circumstances a few minutes later.

Further tries from Scarratt, Cleall and Cath O'Donnell sealed the deal for the Red Roses.