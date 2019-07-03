Mark Wilson joins Sale Sharks on loan from Newcastle Falcons

Mark Wilson is expected to travel to the World Cup with England

Mark Wilson has joined Sale Sharks on loan from Newcastle Falcons for the 2019/20 season.

The move will allow Wilson to continue playing in the Premiership after his hometown club Newcastle were relegated from the top flight.

Remaining in the Premiership gives Wilson, who has 13 England caps and is in the training squad ahead of the World Cup, a better chance of retaining his international place.

Sale director or rugby Steve Diamond said: "We are delighted to secure Mark's services. It's going to be a big year for us at Sale and it's not often a current England international becomes available, so we jumped at the chance to loan him from the Falcons.

Steve Diamond is hoping to lead Sale to a top-four place in the coming season

"We wish Mark good luck in his pre-season training with England and look forward to welcoming him at Carrington after the completion of the World Cup.

"I would also like to wish Newcastle all the best with their season and look forward to hopefully having them back alongside us representing the north in the Premiership in the near future."

Wilson has made 224 appearances for Newcastle and will return to Kingston Park for the 2020/21 season.

The Falcons' director of rugby Dean Richards said: "This has not been an easy decision for Mark because he is very loyal to the Falcons, but at the same time we understand he has to think about his England selection.

Dean Richards will remain in charge at Newcastle following their relegation

"Playing Premiership rugby gives him the best possible chance of maintaining his place in the national squad, and as disappointing as it is to lose a player of his ability for a season we fully understand Mark's reasoning in reaching this decision.

"Even in his absence we believe we have a squad capable of earning promotion back into the Premiership at the first attempt, without of course taking anything for granted, after which point we would look forward to welcoming Mark back into the fold.

"I don't think anyone can question Mark's loyalty after making 224 appearances for the club and the manner in which he has conducted himself throughout that time, and we wish him and Sale Sharks all the best for the coming season."