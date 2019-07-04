Joe Marler named in England's World Cup training squad

Joe Marler has played in 59 Tests for England

Joe Marler has been named in England's 35-man training squad for the Rugby World Cup after coming out of international retirement.

Marler retired in September 2018 after playing 59 Tests for England, but decided to make a comeback after speaking to England head coach Eddie Jones last week.

"I saw Joe during the Barbarians' week and he indicated that he had a desire to come back," Jones said.

"We have since had a couple of chats and we have given him the opportunity to do that. Now it is up to him to show us what he has got."

Danny Cipriani has been retained by Jones after being named in England's 31-man squad for their second World Cup training camp last week.

Danny Cipriani is once again selected by Eddie Jones

Prior to that, the Gloucester fly-half, who was named Premiership Player of the Year last season, had not been involved in an England training squad since his arrest for assault in Jersey last year.

Jones has named four uncapped players in the squad - Gloucester scrum-half Willi Heinz, Northampton back-row Lewis Ludlam, hooker Jack Singleton - who has just signed for Saracens - and former England Sevens player and Olympic silver medallist Ruaridh McConnochie, who is now with Bath.

Experienced Harlequins trio Danny Care, Chris Robshaw and Mike Brown have not been selected, while Saracens' Alex Lozowski has also been overlooked.

The continued absence of Dylan Hartley due to knee injuries leaves the former captain unlikely to make the autumn's World Cup.

"World Cup selection is a four-year process," Jones added. "We have looked at the squad carefully, tried to build up a squad that has enough experience, attitude and energy to be winners and I think we have that.

"In the process, we have left out some players who can feel unlucky. For those guys who have missed out, the door is never closed but they have just got to be ready, as you never know when the opportunity comes."

Luke Cowan-Dickie, Bern Moon, Henry Slade, Harry Williams (all Exeter Chiefs), Owen Farrell, Jamie George, Maro Itoje, Ben Spencer and Billy Vunipola (all Saracens) all return to the England set-up after being given time to rest following the Premiership final.

Mako Vunipola is recovering from hamstring surgery

George Kruis (ankle), Mako Vunipola (hamstring) and Jack Nowell (ankle) have not been named in the 35-man squad but will continue their rehabilitation from injury with the England squad in camp and are still considered for selection.

Jones said: "We can't wait to have the full squad in place and to have players competing for those 31 places. It is a process of building the team up, building the cohesion, the tactical understanding of the team and our adaptability. We will need to get those things right to win the World Cup, and that is our aim."

England will travel to Treviso, Italy for a heat camp from July 22 until August 2.

England will play Wales (August 11) and Ireland (August 24) at Twickenham Stadium and Italy (September 6) in Newcastle as part of the Quilter Internationals as well as an away fixture against Wales (August 17) in Cardiff.

"The last two camps have been a head start for us," Jones added. "It has allowed the guys who didn't play in the semi-finals or final to get some good conditioning work in and also some fundamental skill work so we expect them to set a high standard when the rest of the squad join us on July 7.

"The players have come in the best physical condition I have ever seen an England squad. The attitude of the players is that they are excited and hungry, they want to do well for themselves, their family and for their country."

England's Rugby World Cup 2019 training squad

Forwards: Dan Cole, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Tom Curry, Charlie Ewels, Ellis Genge, Jamie George, Maro Itoje, Joe Launchbury, Courtney Lawes, Lewis Ludlam, Joe Marler, Ben Moon, Brad Shields, Kyle Sinckler, Jack Singleton, Sam Underhill, Billy Vunipola, Harry Williams, Mark Wilson

Backs: Danny Cipriani, Joe Cokanasiga, Elliot Daly, Owen Farrell, George Ford, Piers Francis, Willi Heinz, Jonathan Joseph, Jonny May, Ruaridh McConnochie, Henry Slade, Ben Spencer, Ben Te'o, Manu Tuilagi, Anthony Watson, Ben Youngs

In camp for rehabilitation: George Kruis, Jack Nowell, Mako Vunipola