France forward Paul Willemse ruled out of World Cup

Paul Willemse in action for Montpellier

France reserve Paul Willemse has been ruled out of the Rugby World Cup in Japan this year due to injury, the French federation (FFR) said on Wednesday.

Willemse was one of six players named on a reserve list players named by coach Jacques Brunel when he announced his World Cup squad last month.

The FFR did not provide details of the injury sustained by the 26-year-old lock, who has five international caps, but said Brunel would name a replacement shortly.

Willemse has left the French training camp and will return to his club, Montpellier, to recover.

The World Cup in Japan will be held from September 20 to November 2.

France have been drawn in Pool C and will face Argentina, England, Tonga and the United States.