England Women 13-28 New Zealand Women: Renee Wickliffe hat-trick denies Red Roses Super Series title

England lost the Women's Super Series decider against New Zealand in San Diego

New Zealand snatched the 2019 Women's Super Series from England after a dominant 28-13 win in San Diego on Sunday.

In a repeat of the 2017 World Cup final, the Red Roses were denied the chance to move to No 1 in the world by their fierce rivals at the State University's Torero Stadium as Renee Wickliffe scored a hat-trick.

Simon Middleton's side headed into the match top of the table on 13 points with three wins from three, beating USA, Canada and France.

The Black Ferns were three points behind, having beaten Canada and USA with bonus points, before being defeated by France in their last outing.

Renee Wickliffe scored a hat-trick as New Zealand turned the screw

But New Zealand underlined why they remain the team to beat, two years out from the next World Cup, as they showed great resilience to bounce back and claim the trophy.

England have certainly met their match, having suffered just a second loss in 21 Test matches - the last coming against France in the 2018 Six Nations competition.

Middleton's side had been on a wonderful run, and they started brightly in southern California as Emily Scarratt's opening penalty came after Toka Natua's fourth-minute sin bin.

Kendra Cocksedge immediately replied for New Zealand during a frenetic opening, but England made their numerical advantage count as Zoe Harrison found Scarratt for a fine try in the corner.

England's Super Series scores England 38-5 USA



England 19-17 Canada



England 20-18 France



England 13-28 New Zealand

The Lichfield centre added the two extra points to give the Red Roses a 10-3 lead, but having only played four days ago against France, fatigue began to play a part.

New Zealand scored two tries in the space of three minutes as Wickliffe dotted down from Charmaine McMenamin pass. A mistake from Sarah Bern gifted Wickliffe a second as the Black Ferns went into the break leading 15-10.

Scarratt closed the gap to just two as her tally for England moved on to 479 points, but from the 50th minute onwards, it was virtually one-way traffic in New Zealand's favour.

A creaking set piece for the Red Roses certainly didn't help matters, but greater intensity in carries and offloads was evident for Glenn Moore's side.

After Cocksedge had re-established the five-point cushion with a pinpoint kick from the tee, a brilliant offload from Theresa Fitzpatrick allowed Wickliffe to complete her hat-trick.

Cocksedge added five more points with the boot as the Black Ferns managed the final 20 minutes and confirmed their status as the best team in the world, pipping England to the title by just a solitary point.

5:08 She started by following her brother to training, and now she's an England superstar. Hear more about Emily Scarratt's rugby journey (video courtesy of England Rugby) She started by following her brother to training, and now she's an England superstar. Hear more about Emily Scarratt's rugby journey (video courtesy of England Rugby)

Player reaction

England captain Sarah Hunter said: "We've matured a great deal. We've got quite a young squad. For some, this is their first senior tour, playing teams they've never played against and the best in the world.

"Fair play to New Zealand, they certainly brought it to us, and we just couldn't get a foothold in the game. We'll learn plenty from it, but it doesn't feel like that at the minute."