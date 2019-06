Women's Rugby Super Series: Table, results and fixtures

England and the USA faced off in the opening fixture of the Super Series

The latest standings, results and fixtures for the 2019 Women's Rugby Super Series in San Diego.

Table

Women's Rugby Super Series 2019 Team P W D L PD BP Pts England 1 1 0 0 33 1 5 New Zealand 1 1 0 0 15 1 5 France 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Canada 1 0 0 1 -15 0 0 USA 1 0 0 1 -33 0 0

Results

Friday, June 28: England 38-5 USA, New Zealand 35-20 Canada

Fixtures

Tuesday, July 2: France vs Canada, New Zealand vs USA

Saturday, July 6: France vs New Zealand, Canada vs England

Wednesday, July 10: England vs France, Canada vs USA

Saturday, July 14: New Zealand vs England, France vs USA