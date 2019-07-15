Super Series: Who made our team of the tournament?

Emily Scarratt is wrapped up by the Black Ferns defence

Maggie Alphonsi, Gisele Mather and Danielle Waterman pick their team of the Super Series after New Zealand secured the title.

The Black Ferns snatched the 2019 Women's Super Series from England with a impressive 28-13 win in San Diego on Sunday.

There were some impressive displays across the tournament - and with the best five teams in the world competing - the battle for positions were tough, with some players unlucky to miss out.

Maggie Alphonsi singled out Black Ferns scrum-half Kendra Cocksedge for a special mention but said she was pushed all the way by Pauline Bourdon.

"Cocksedge has stood out but it's worth mentioning Bourdon," Alphonsi said. "She has controlled the way the French play and she can play 10 as well.

"But we have gone for Cocksedge for what she is capable off and for what she did against England."

A surprise omission from the Team of the Series is Sarah Bern, who tore up the Six Nations, but it was another England prop - Vicki Cornborough - who gets the nod at tighthead.

"Bern has played well, but we have gone for Vicky Cornborough for her consistency at the set-piece, her carries and also her work rate," Waterman said.

"Another stand-out player for me was Poppy Cleall at No 6. She got two crucial turnovers against the French towards the end of the game which took the heat off when it looked like the French were coming back into the game."

There is an exciting centre partnership as two former Sevens players combine with USA's Alev Kelter teaming up with England's Emily Scarratt.

The French are also well represented with Caroline Boujard in the No 14 jersey and the impressive Jessy Tremouliere at full-back.

"Jessy Tremouliere just seems to offer the French stability and has a kicking game that is unrivalled in the women's game," Waterman added.

Click on the video above to hear Maggie and Nolli discuss their team of the week and vote for you player of the Series