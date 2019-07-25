Injured Brad Shields replaced by Alex Dombrandt in England's pre-World Cup training camp

Brad Shields suffered a foot injury

Wasps back-row forward Brad Shields is to return home from England's pre-World Cup training camp in Italy after suffering a foot injury.

Harlequins' uncapped back-row prospect Alex Dombrandt will join the squad as Shields' replacement.

The Rugby Football Union said: "The back-rower will replace Brad Shields (Wasps), who returns home this morning after picking up a foot ligament injury.

"Shields will undergo further assessment in England to understand the extent of the injury."

Shields was part of a 38-man squad that flew out to Treviso on Monday for a warm-weather training camp that will last until August 2.

Born in New Zealand to English parents, Shields has won eight caps since making his England debut during the 2018 summer tour to South Africa.

Shields was mainly used as a substitute during the 2019 Six Nations with Mark Wilson emerging as Jones' preferred option at blindside flanker, with Tom Curry at openside flanker and Billy Vunipola at No 8.

Eddie Jones will name his final 31-man squad on August 12, a day after England face Wales at Twickenham in their first warm-up game for the World Cup in Japan.

England will also play Wales in Cardiff on August 17 before further games against Ireland (August 24) and Italy (September 6) at Twickenham.

England begin their World Cup campaign against Tonga in Sapporo on September 22.