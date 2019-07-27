All Blacks lock Brodie Retallick suffers dislocated shoulder against South Africa

Brodie Retallick winces in pain after dislocating his shoulder

All Blacks head coach Steve Hansen has confirmed influential lock Brodie Retallick suffered a dislocated shoulder in Saturday’s 16-16 draw against South Africa.

Retallick, a former World Rugby Player of the Year winner, looked in pain and cradled his left arm as he walked off in the 61st minute of the match in Wellington.

Hansen revealed after the game Retallick had been taken to hospital for tests to assess whether there was a bone break or structural damage to the shoulder.

"[Brodie is] on his way to hospital," Hansen said. "He has dislocated his shoulder. Whether he has fractured it we don't know.

"We will just have to sit and wait."

With the World Cup just eight weeks away, Retallick's injury will be a worry for Hansen.

3:55 Highlights from a dramatic 16-16 draw between New Zealand and South Africa in the Rugby Championship in Wellington Highlights from a dramatic 16-16 draw between New Zealand and South Africa in the Rugby Championship in Wellington

The All Blacks face South Africa in their opening World Cup match in Yokohama City on September 21 and hooker Dane Coles admits it will be a blow if Retallick is not available.

"He's one of those guys you want on your team, that you love to go out to battle with," Coles said. "I'm pretty gutted for him. I don't know what the prognosis is, so hopefully it is a best-case scenario and he can rehab it up.

"He's a tough man and maybe a needle will help. I speak for the whole group when I say we feel for the big lad because he's a good man."