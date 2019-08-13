Springboks captain Siya Kolisi set for return against Argentina

Siya Kolisi last played for the Springboks against Wales in November

Siya Kolisi will make his return to international rugby in South Africa's one-off Test against Argentina on Saturday.

Kolisi made his comeback from injury in Western Province's Currie Cup win over the Pumas over the weekend, and Bok coach Rassie Erasmus announced on Monday the flanker will return to the Test fold when the Boks host the Pumas at Loftus Versfeld, live on Sky Sports.

It serves as the penultimate match for the Springboks before they start their World Cup campaign against New Zealand in Yokohama on September 21.

South Africa have also called on front-row duo Scarra Ntubeni and Wilco Louw as Erasmus prepares to rest a number of players in Pretoria.

In addition to hooker Ntubeni and prop Louw, loose forward Marco van Staden and utility back Dillyn Leyds have also re-joined the squad after they were left out for the away Rugby Championship matches against New Zealand and Argentina.

The Boks claimed the 2019 Rugby Championship title with a 46-13 win over Argentina in Salta on Saturday, which followed victory over Australia in Johannesburg and a draw with New Zealand in Wellington.

Erasmus will name his team for the Argentina Test on Wednesday.