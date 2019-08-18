Richie Mo'unga will be fit for World Cup, says New Zealand head coach Steve Hansen

Richie Mo'unga was forced off during the win over Australia on Saturday with a shoulder injury

Richie Mo'unga will be fit for the World Cup despite being forced off the field during New Zealand's 36-0 thrashing of Australia on Saturday, says Steve Hansen.

The fly-half fell heavily on his shoulder under a tackle in the second-half of the victory at Eden Park, which saw the All Blacks lift the Bledisloe Cup.

While Hansen says Mo'unga could miss the All Blacks' final World Cup warm-up match against Tonga on September 7, the head coach is not concerned by the injury.

"Richie's shoulder looks like an AC [acromioclavicular] joint issue. Whilst it's not long term, he'll be sore for a couple of weeks. Hopefully no more," said Hansen.

With question marks over Mo'unga's fitness for the match against Tonga in Hamilton, Hansen said uncapped fly-half Josh Ioane could be added to the squad.

2:37 New Zealand retained the Bledisloe Cup with a clinical victory over Australia at Eden Park New Zealand retained the Bledisloe Cup with a clinical victory over Australia at Eden Park

The 24-year-old was not in the Bledisloe Cup squad but continued training with the side to cover any potential injuries.

Hansen is set to name his World Cup squad on August 28 and, after impressive performances from the likes of George Bridge, Sevu Reece and Patrick Tuipulotu against the Wallabies, he acknowledged he has some tough decisions to make.

Hansen said: "Where we had question marks, you no longer have question marks. But in other ways it makes it a bit tougher too. There are always tough calls.

"Every time you name the team somebody misses out and it's the end of their dream, and this is a pretty big one going to a World Cup.

"We'll have plenty of discussions between now and then, but a lot of the robust ones have been had.

"We've baked a lot of the cake, now it's about getting it out of the oven and putting a bit of icing on it."