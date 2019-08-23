David Pocock and Jordan Petaia named in Australia's World Cup squad

David Pocock will go to the World Cup with Australia despite playing little rugby in the last 12 months

Michael Cheika has included David Pocock and teenage back Jordan Petaia in Australia's 31-man World Cup squad.

Pocock makes the cut despite playing almost no rugby since November due to a calf injury, while Petaia has been added without previously featuring in a Test for the Wallabies.

Adam Ashley-Cooper is set to play in his fourth World Cup, which will see him equal George Gregan's Australian record, while Michael Hooper will captain the side.

Cheika has included just two scrum-halves - Nic White and Will Genia - and did not reveal who would be the emergency cover in the position.

Michael Cheika says he sees 'so much potential' in 19-year-old Jordan Petaia

Three hookers - Tolu Latu, Folau Fainga'a and Jordan Uelese - make the squad, but there is no place for Tatafu Polota-Nau.

The 34-year-old will remain with fellow unselected players Luke Jones, Rob Valetini, Liam Wright and Tom Banks until after Australia's final warm-up, against Samoa in Sydney on September 7.

The Wallabies squad contains 1,406 Test caps, 200 more than in the 2015 tournament, but Cheika sees plenty of variables in his 31-man squad.

"We'll be a little bit unpredictable," said Cheika. "That's been a little bit of our theme this year - if we don't know what we're doing no one will know what we're doing.

"It's a bit of a joke line for us but I think today in rugby there's a lot of 'by the numbers' strategy. I think we're working on more of a principles strategy."

Cheika will be hoping to lead Australia to their second successive World Cup final and their third title

Cheika was noncommittal on whether he is planning to reunite flankers Hooper and Pocock in the famed 'Pooper' back row, saying: "I don't like those merged names.

"That's the decision, isn't it? Michael's the captain so it's either them together or we make a decision and play one in one match and one in the other."

Australia begin their World Cup campaign against Fiji in Sapporo on September 21 before facing Wales, Uruguay and Georgia in Pool D.

Australia World Cup Squad

Forwards: Allan Alaalatoa, Rory Arnold, Adam Coleman, Jack Dempsey, Folau Fainga'a, Michael Hooper (captain), Sekope Kepu, Tolu Latu, Isi Naisarani, David Pocock, Izack Rodda, Rob Simmons, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Scott Sio, James Slipper, Taniela Tupou, Jordan Uelese.

Backs: Adam Ashley-Cooper, Kurtley Beale, Bernard Foley, Will Genia, Dane Haylett-Petty, Reece Hodge, Samu Kerevi, Marika Koroibete, Tevita Kuridrani, Christian Leali'ifano, James OConnor, Jordan Petaia, Matt Toomua, Nic White.