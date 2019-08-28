Finn Russell warns Scotland not to slip-up against Georgia

Finn Russell wants Scotland to focus on beating Georgia in their World Cup warm-up match

Finn Russell has told his Scotland team-mates not to let stage fright wreck their final World Cup audition on Saturday.

Gregor Townsend's squad have one final chance to shine against Georgia in Tbilisi before the head coach announces the 31 players he will be taking to Japan.

Racing 92 playmaker Russell's place is all but guaranteed but he is aware some of his colleagues still have some convincing to do in order to book their seat on the plane to the Far East.

Russell said: "You've got to look forward to these games. If you're going to get tense then you might not perform as well.

"I think you've got to go into it full on, wanting to play, wanting to perform and wanting to do your best.

Gregor Townsend names his World Cup squad after Scotland's match in Tblisi against Georgia

"I know there might be pressure on players to perform and get a win away from home. But if you over-think it and worry then the chances are you won't play well because you'll be making it too complicated rather than sticking to what you know and trust. It's better if you back yourself."

The only thing now likely to prevent Russell from facing Ireland in the Scots' Group A opener at the International Stadium in Yokohama on September 22 is injury.

Sam Skinner will miss the World Cup after suffering a hamstring injury

He said: "You can't go out thinking about not getting injured. It's a contact sport and injuries are going to happen. That's the way it is.

"Fraser Brown got injured towards the end of last season and Sam's (Skinner) been injured now. Personally, I don't think about that and neither will many of the boys."

Scotland recovered from a heavy defeat against France Nice to beat Les Bleus 17-14 in Edinburgh last Saturday.

They will now look to improve on a miserable away record that has produced just three wins from their last 11 matches.