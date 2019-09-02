Team of the week: Ireland and Scotland stand-outs in combined XV

Bundee Aki was one of Ireland's stand-out players in the win over Wales

Find out who makes our combined XV from the weekend's Rugby World Cup warm-up Test matches....

15. Hallam Amos (Wales)

The full-back was a constant threat throughout the 80 minutes at Cardiff as Wales' rousing comeback fell just short against Ireland.

Amos made the most metres of any player on either side with 104 from 13 carries, dealt well with kicks and snaffled two loose balls to regain possession for the hosts.

14. Andrew Conway (Ireland)

The winger made the most metres for Ireland in their 22-17 win with 78 and how difficult he was for Wales to contain was underlined by the fact he beat five defenders as well.

Conway had a big part in Ireland's first try of the game as well, cutting inside from the right and breaking cross-field before setting fellow wide-man Jacob Stockdale racing away to score.

13. Rory Hutchinson (Scotland)

The 23-year-old pressed home his case for a place in Gregor Townsend's squad for the World Cup on an eye-catching first start for Scotland.

Hutchinson ran in two tries as Scotland overcame Georgia in Tbilisi, beat seven defenders and came up with an offload as well.

12. Bundee Aki (Ireland)

The Connacht man took more carries than any other player on the Ireland team with 11 as they hammered the Welsh line looking for a way through.

Aki beat four defenders and was strong in defence as well, along with making eight tackles.

11. Jacob Stockdale (Ireland)

The Ulster flyer's two first-half tries in Cardiff set the Irish on course to banish memories of the record defeat to England the previous week.

Stockdale made 65 metres and beat four defenders, proving tough for the Welsh defence to get a hold on.

10. Finn Russell (Scotland)

Russell was in fine form for Scotland, leading the way as they overcame hosts Georgia 44-10 on Saturday evening.

He had a hand in all four of the visitors' tries, along with beating two defenders.

9. Greig Laidlaw (Scotland)

Laidlaw kept the scoreboard ticking over for the away side in Georgia with three successful penalties and three conversions.

The 33-year-old won two defensive turnovers as well, along with making four tackles.

1. Dave Kilcoyne (Ireland)

The Munster prop was dominant at the set-piece, helping Ireland's pack lay the foundation for their scrum dominance against Wales before going off in the 44th minute.

Kilcoyne was a strong presence defensively as well, making nine tackles and winning one defensive turnover. He beat five defenders with the ball in hand, too.

2. Camille Chat (France)

A try in the 47-19 win over Italy in Paris capped off a solid display from the Racing 92 hooker. Chat was strong in defence as well, making 14 tackles.

3. WP Nel (Scotland)

The Edinburgh front row helped nullify the threat from Georgia's pack at the set-piece, along with making seven tackles and winning a turnover.

4. Iain Henderson (Ireland)

The second row was immense in defence for Ireland, making 16 tackles - the most of any player on either team - in the 22-17 victory over Wales.

5. Romain Taofifenua (France)

The Toulon lock was key to France's defensive effort against Italy, making the second-highest number of tackles for his team with 13.

Taofifenua carried six times and came up with an offload as well.

6. Tadhg Beirne (Ireland)

Another one who played an important role on the defensive side for his team, Beirne made 10 tackles to help Ireland hold on for the win.

The Munster flanker was on hand to recover two loose balls for Ireland as well.

7. James Davies (Wales)

Davies was on fine form for Wales in a losing effort, recovering two loose balls and winning two contested loose balls as well.

The Scarlets flanker made the most tackles of any Welsh player as well, coming up with 11.

8. Louis Picamoles (France)

The 33-year-old showed he can still be a key player for France in the win over Italy, rating highly in several categories for his side.

Picamoles made 72 metres on a match-highest 17 carries, making two offloads, and came up with 11 tackles and one turnover on the defensive side.