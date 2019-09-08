England squad set off from London for Rugby World Cup in Japan

England departed for the Rugby World Cup in Japan on Sunday

England have set off on the long journey to Japan for the start of the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

The 31-man squad flew from Heathrow Airport in London on Sunday and are set to land in Tokyo on Monday.

Their arrival in Japan is due to coincide with Typhoon Faxai, which is expected to cause major disruption in the Asian country.

The storm has caused winds of up to 180kph and is due to reach coastal areas of the Kanto region between late Sunday and early Monday, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

England kick off their tournament against Tonga on September 22

Tournament organisers have planned for the possibility of having to relocate teams from their bases or even to move matches to different venues.

The stadiums for England's first two games, against Tonga in Sapporo and the United States in Kobe, have roofs and Jones says the team will train indoors on artificial turf if necessary.

England have two weeks to acclimatise to the conditions in Asia before they face the Tongans in their opening match on September 22.

They will then face the United States on September 26 before playing Argentina in Tokyo on October 5.

England take on France in their final group stage match in Yokohama on October 12.