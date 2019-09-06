Rugby World Cup: England's Mako Vunipola and Jack Nowell out of opening matches

0:28 Eddie Jones does not expect Mako Vunipola or Jack Nowell to be fit again until the third game of England's Rugby World Cup campaign against Argentina Eddie Jones does not expect Mako Vunipola or Jack Nowell to be fit again until the third game of England's Rugby World Cup campaign against Argentina

Mako Vunipola and Jack Nowell will miss England’s first two matches at the Rugby World Cup, coach Eddie Jones has confirmed.

England prop Vunipola suffered a recurrence of a hamstring injury during last month's 57-15 win over Ireland, while Nowell is still stepping up his recovery from an ankle injury.

Jack Nowell has suffered a recent setback in training, according to Jones

Neither man featured in England's 37-0 pummelling of Italy on Friday night, and after the St James' Park clash, Jones admitted the pair will play no part in England's first two World Cup matches against Tonga and USA respectively.

3:12 England romped home in their final World Cup warm-up beating Italy 37-0 at St James' Park England romped home in their final World Cup warm-up beating Italy 37-0 at St James' Park

Asked if the pair could be fit for England's opener, Jones said: "Mako definitely won't be but we feel he might possibly be right for game three or game four in the pool stage.

"He is a very important player and we are very confident that he will make a very important contribution for us.

"Jack Nowell has taken the last couple of days off so we've had to hold him back a bit. He should be right, again similar to Mako. Everyone else is in full training."