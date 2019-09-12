England's Kyle Sinckler says Lions tour has prepared him for World Cup

Kyle Sinckler thinks the Lions tour will help him adjust to what will be a draining World Cup in Japan

Kyle Sinckler insists his Lions experience has prepared him for England's gruelling four-day turnaround at the World Cup in Japan.

Eddie Jones' squad play their first match against Tonga in Sapporo on September 22, before facing USA in Kobe shortly after, placing strain on their front row resources.

Alongside Dan Cole, Sinckler is one of only two tighthead props picked by England and, because of Mako Vunipola's hamstring injury, he will have to be involved in both games.

But the 26-year-old is ready to put his body on the line knowing he faced similar demands with the Lions in New Zealand in 2017.

He said: "I'm a rugby player. I want to play rugby. I'm not very good at just sitting around. I want to keep busy.

"The Lions has helped me because we had pretty short turnarounds on that tour - sometimes Wednesday to Saturday.

1:02 Will Greenwood believes Eddie Jones has made the correct call in including injured prop Mako Vunipola in England's World Cup squad Will Greenwood believes Eddie Jones has made the correct call in including injured prop Mako Vunipola in England's World Cup squad

"Sometimes guys had to double up and in some cases triple up. It won't be an issue, I'll just have to focus on my recovery and keep my head down."

Sinckler will be playing in his first World Cup but he knows how important success is for England.

"I've watched all of them. In 2003 we won it and 2007 we lost in the final - brutal," he said.

"I remember we got pumped by South Africa in the first game and I thought: 'This isn't going to be good', but we got to the final.

"I watched them at home with my mum. Anything to do with England and sport - rugby, cricket, football - I love it. In 2011 it was a bit disappointing losing to France, but 2015 I watched it as well.

"They do have a massive impact and we realise we have a massive responsibility to deliver and to be successful."