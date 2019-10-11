Typhoon Hagibis sets in as Japan braces itself for severe weather at Rugby World Cup

Japan is bracing itself for 150mph wind speeds and rainfall of up to 17 inches with Typhoon Hagibis set to disrupt the Rugby World Cup.

The inclement weather has already forced England's final Pool D clash with France in Yokohama as well as New Zealand's game versus Italy in the city of Toyota to be called off on Saturday.

Scotland's must-win clash on Sunday against the hosts Japan remains in doubt due to the conditions, with Scottish Rugby Union seeking legal advice regarding the risk that a decision is taken for the game not to be played.

The Met Office are reporting that the typhoon has now weakened in force over the last 24 hours, although according to the Japan Meteorological Agency, this typhoon is expected to be Japan's most powerful storm of the year.

The Agency says that gusts of up to 135mph could hit Tokyo on Saturday and have warned that houses could collapse in the strong winds, with the storm predicted to pass within 50 miles of the city.

Rainfall of 200-450mm (7.8-17.7 inches) is also forecast to land in areas near Japan's capital, carrying the risk of flooding.

Hagibis is set to track along the coastal areas of Chubu and Kanto over Saturday, before heading towards the northernmost island of Hokkaido on Sunday.

More than 900 flights have been cancelled so far and train services across the country will be majorly disrupted.

World Rugby gave the following advice to fans in Japan: "Be prepared and stay safe, remain indoors, check typhoon-related updates regularly and follow the advice of local authorities including any evacuation orders and ensure you have basic food provisions.

"Keep travel documents and essential medication with you in case you have to move at short notice and let family and friends in your home country know you are safe."

The organisation has also urged people to travel only when absolutely necessary and check updates from local transport providers before beginning journeys.

You can follow @Japan2019_ENG on Twitter for regular and up-to-date information for fans.