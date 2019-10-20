Jonathan Davies late injury withdrawal for Wales

Jonathan Davies is out of the Wales side to face France in the quarter-finals due to a knee injury

Wales outside-centre Jonathan Davies is out of Sunday's Rugby World Cup quarter-final with France, having pulled out with a knee injury.

Davies, who was named to start alongside Hadleigh Parkes in the centre, has been replaced in the starting lineup by Owen Watkin, with Leigh Halfpenny coming onto the replacements bench.

Ospreys centre Davies has 70 caps for Wales and is a key man for Warren Gatland's side, with his absence a major blow. The 31-year-old has also featured three times during this Rugby World Cup in victories over Georgia - where he scored a try - Australia and Fiji.

Davies' 23-year-old replacement Watkin has 19 caps for Wales, though his only World Cup start to date came last Sunday in victory over Uruguay.

Wales are looking to book a third Rugby World Cup semi-final place - after 1987 and 2011 - against Les Bleus on Sunday, and would face the winner of Sunday's other quarter-final Japan vs South Africa in Yokohama on Sunday October 27 for a place in the final.

England will play New Zealand on Saturday October 26 in the other confirmed World Cup semi-final lineup.