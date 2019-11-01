Rugby World Cup: Steve Hansen to watch New Zealand's progress 'with great pride'

Steve Hansen is stepping down as New Zealand head coach

Steve Hansen is looking forward to watching New Zealand's progress "with great pride", after his time as head coach came to an end.

The 40-17 victory over Wales in Friday's Rugby World Cup bronze final ensured the 60-year-old was given a winning send-off after seven years at the helm of the All Blacks.

That period included back-to-back World Cup triumphs in 2011 and 2015, but now Hansen is content to watch the next stage of the team's development from the sidelines rather than having any active involvement.

Steve Hansen and his players celebrate their bronze final triumph

"It will be beer in one hand, and access to another one in the other hand," Hansen said. "No pressure.

"You will always be connected to the team. It's like a family, and you will always want it to do well.

"I wish and hope this team continues to grow and get better, and I will look on it with great pride."

New Zealand's ambitions of securing an unprecedented third-straight World Cup were ended by England in last Saturday's semi-final, with victory in the bronze final going some way towards making up for that.

Hansen believes this will only make the team stronger though and expects there to be a reaction from the players who will be part of the All Blacks squad at the 2023 World Cup in France.

"I know with my time finishing, the All Blacks will continue to strive to be better," Hansen said. "The young men that are going to come back have a personal pain.

New Zealand rebounded from their semi-final exit to defeat Wales

"It's now personal. That'll make them a little bit more dangerous.

"I look forward to them continuing to grow and the game doing the same thing. The more competitive it is, the greater it is for the game."

Hansen also paid tribute to compatriot Warren Gatland, who was in charge of Wales for the final time before returning to New Zealand to take over as head coach at the Chiefs.

"We have played 10 times, I think, and it might be eight wins (to New Zealand), one loss, one draw," Hansen said. "He's coaching a team, Wales, I once coached, and he has done a wonderful job.

"Having him back in New Zealand for a year, I'm not sure how that is going to work because he's going to do the Lions after that, so not a lot of continuity for him or the Chiefs, but I am sure he'll work his way through that."