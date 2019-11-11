Team of the Week: Premiership & PRO14 standouts combine with Red Roses

Chris Vui makes our Team of the Week after Bristol went top of the Premiership. See who joins him below...

Find out who makes it into our XV this week as the standouts from the Premiership and PRO14 combine with a pair of Red Roses.

15. Scott van Breda (Southern Kings)

Your Guinness Man of the Match: @scottvbreda 👏



The full-back kicked 11 points to help @SouthernKingsSA pull off a historic first ever away win 🔥#GuinnessPRO14 #OSPvKIN pic.twitter.com/lq9gV23SjV — PRO14 RUGBY (@PRO14Official) November 9, 2019

One of the standout results of the weekend was South Africa's Kings picking up their first win of the season and first ever PRO14 win on the road, beating Ospreys 16-14 in Swansea.

Full-back Van Breda kicked fabulously off the tee with a 100 per cent record, notching 11 vital points in the victory amid rain-sodden conditions at the Liberty Stadium from all sorts of distances.

14. Andrew Conway (Munster)

Back from World Cup duty, Conway starred for Munster on the wing in victory over Ulster on Saturday and ultimately proved the match-winner as his try-scoring dash from 50 metres with 16 minutes left clinched the result.

He was in threatening form all evening for his province, beating four defenders and carving out two clean breaks. The 28-year-old is one of the form players in Ireland at present.

13. Emily Scarratt (England Women)

The Red Roses recorded their first win in France for over seven years on Saturday as they ground out a 20-10 win in Clermont.

Far from a game of free-flowing rugby, Scarratt still stood out in the win, particularly via her boot off the tee as she added 10 points with superb assuredness.

Fresh from arriving off a plane from Japan with the World Player of the Year gong in her possession, Scarratt will hope England can beat France again this weekend, live on Sky Sports in Exeter.

12. Francois Venter (Worcester Warriors)

At 14-3 down to Harlequins at the Stoop on Saturday in terrible conditions, many would have bet against Worcester getting back into things.

Yet, the Warriors came roaring back through the boot of Jono Lance and a Jamie Shillcock try registering a 19-14 away success. South African centre Venter was one of a few to catch the eye, and gets the call-up to our team as a result after he made 12 carries, seven tackles, one clean break and beat one defender.

11. Steff Evans (Scarlets)

Scarlets clinched a last-gasp 20-17 win over Benetton on Saturday night, and their standout performer was undoubtedly wing Evans, who picked up the man-of-the-match award.

Your Guinness Man of the Match: @steffevs09 🙌



He was a menace to the @benettonrugby defence all night, jinking and sniping to help build @scarlets_rugby's win 💪#GuinnessPRO14 #SCAvBEN pic.twitter.com/AVLgWlz25V — PRO14 RUGBY (@PRO14Official) November 9, 2019

The back made 11 carries, earned 60 metres in attack - the most of anyone - beat a sensational seven defenders, made one clean break and scored a bizarre, if brilliantly-taken try as he slid into the in-goal area to dab down a ball which took a strange bounce - it proved crucial come the end.

10. Jarrod Evans (Cardiff Blues)

Beginning in the 12 shirt for the Blues at home to the Cheetahs, Evans was shifted to the out-half role just half an hour in after a Jason Tovey injury, with Cardiff 14-11 behind.

Your Guinness Man of the Match: @jaaaarod 🙌



Securing nearly half of @cardiff_blues total points tally, the fly-half ensured the Blues got back to winning ways 👊#GuinnessPRO14 #CBLvCHE pic.twitter.com/VTtH8X8RhM — PRO14 RUGBY (@PRO14Official) November 9, 2019

Evans was a fantastic creative spark thereafter, managing a game-high 13 carries, beating six defenders and landing 14 points off the tee via four penalties and a conversion, sealing a 30-17 victory and man-of-the-match gong too.

Having missed out on the Wales Rugby World Cup squad, Evans has a point to prove this season.

9. George Horne (Glasgow Warriors)

Glasgow turned things on to plunder 31 points past Zebre in Italy on Saturday, with scrum-half Horne notching two tries in the victory.

The half-back has exceptional pace and is one of the most exciting young players around at the moment. Surely, his consistent performances are now such that he is the Scotland first-choice nine in waiting.

1. Beno Obano (Bath)

Despite losing Aled Brew to a red card early in the second half, bottom-placed Bath still managed to turn over table-toppers Northampton at the Rec on Saturday.

Critical to this was a fabulous scrum performance, with Obano on the loosehead side outstanding for his 71 minutes on the park. The prop also made nine tackles, six carries and beat two defenders.

Seven penalties and two free kicks were won at the scrum, however, and that was the main platform for a 22-13 win.

2. Ronan Kelleher (Leinster)

Leinster put in a dominant display against Connacht in Galway on Friday, romping to a 42-11 win at the Sportsground.

Key to their success was 21-year-old hooker Kelleher who made 15 carries - no one made more - 12 tackles, two clean breaks and scored two tries, taking his tally for the season to six already. He's a serious talent it seems.

He's a hooker. With SIX tries already 🤷‍♂️



Only two other hookers have topped this tally across a whole season 😲



8 by @UlsterRugby's Rob Herring and 7 by @leinsterrugby's Sean Cronin - both last season



Credit: @Stu_Farmer #GuinnessPRO14 pic.twitter.com/asCqLJjdpf — PRO14 RUGBY (@PRO14Official) November 10, 2019

3. Will Stuart (Bath)

Any tighthead prop who lasts 71 minutes of play in the current era, and is part of a front-row which forced seven scrum penalties as part of a 14-man Premiership victory deserves to walk straight into our team, and so Stuart does.

Alongside Obano, Stuart was relentless with his work-rate and physicality in the tight exchanges as Bath put Brew's red card to one side as they powered their way to victory over league-leaders Northampton.

As well as his work at the set-piece, Stuart also chipped in with a try on 50 minutes in the 22-13 win.

4. Nick Isiekwe (Saracens)

The spotlight was firmly on Saracens' players as they headed to face Gloucester at Kingsholm on Saturday, after a week of incessant bad press following confirmation of their salary cap breaches, the ensuing 35 point deduction and £5m fine, as well as failing to turn up to Wednesday's Champions Cup launch.

On the pitch, the players responded to the pressure with a super display of power, control and the clinical nature with which they are famed. Second row Isiekwe typified this with some 16 tackles, as well as five carries in driving rain and a commanding lineout display.

5. Chris Vui (Bristol)

Bristol moved to the top of the Premiership standings in thrilling fashion on Sunday as they came from 17-0 behind to win 20-17 at Exeter's Sandy Park with a try at the death.

Samoa lock Vui was superb again as he chipped in with 10 carries, eight tackles, one turnover, one offload and two lineout takes in an 80-minute outing which must rank high in Bristol's list of greatest days.

6. Dan du Preez (Sale Sharks)

We've shifted Du Preez to blindside to get him into our XV this week after a standout display in Sale's Friday night victory over Wasps in the Premiership.

The back-row contributed Sale's only try in the 28-18 victory, in addition to nine carries for 45 metres, seven tackles, three defenders beaten, one clean break and some stunning offloading in an 80 minute shift.

7. Thembelani Bholi (Southern Kings)

Within the Kings' historic PRO14 victory over Ospreys, openside flanker Bholi put in one of the best individual performances of the weekend.

The back-row put in a phenomenal 22 tackles - nobody made more, while also carrying nine times for some 40 metres. Bholi also beat one defender and forced one turnover in victory.

8. Sarah Hunter (England Women)

The Red Roses faced a France side who had lost just once in 18 Tests on home soil at the Stade Marcel Michelin on Saturday, with captain Hunter guiding them to a memorable success.

Hunter was pivotal, notching both of England's tries - the first at the back of a rolling maul and the second in a close-range dive. She also led her side superbly and calmly in the marquee win.