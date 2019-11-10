Sunday's Gallagher Premiership wrap: Irish thrash Tigers; Bristol comeback to win at Exeter

Nathan Hughes and Bristol are top of the Premiership after a magnificent comeback win at Exeter

Bristol completed a magnificent 17-point comeback at Exeter to move top of the table, while London Irish thrashed Leicester in Sunday's Premiership action...

Exeter Chiefs 17-20 Bristol

Bristol completed a remarkable recovery by scoring a last-minute try through Dan Thomas to beat Exeter 20-17 and move top of the Gallagher Premiership.

The visitors had trailed 17-0 at the break but rallied to stun the Chiefs at Sandy Park and make it three wins from four at the start of the season.

A last-minute Dan Thomas try completed a 17 point turnaround for Bristol at Sandy Park

With time up, Bristol won a penalty which Callum Sheedy kicked to the corner and from there the Bears forwards built up a head of steam to crash over the line.

The countless replays appeared inconclusive but the try was awarded and, after Sheedy slotted over the conversion, Bristol were able to celebrate a superb comeback victory which sends them top.

Sam Simmonds and Nic White scored Exeter's first-half tries with Joe Simmonds converting both and adding a penalty.

Piers O'Conor was Bristol's other tryscorer with Sheedy finishing with two penalties and two conversions as the visitors scored 20 unanswered points after the interval.

London Irish 36-11 Leicester Tigers

A thoroughly dominant display by Premiership new-boys London Irish delivered a valuable 36-11 bonus-point win over Leicester Tigers at the Madejski Stadium.

London Irish were by far the better side in victory over Leicester

The points came from everywhere for the Exiles, with Oli Hoskins, wing Ben Loader and Ruan Botha getting over in the first half and Stephen Myler adding seven points with the boot.

Tigers had two first-half penalties to show for their efforts and got a late score for Jonah Holmes, but Irish continued to run riot after the break as Waisake Naholo and Tom Parton secured the five-point victory.

Hoskins got the first after just eight minutes as he took the ball off the back of a rolling maul and burrowed over from close range.