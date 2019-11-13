South Africa's Schalk Brits retires for second time

Schalk Brits scored three tries in 15 appearances for his country

South Africa hooker Schalk Brits has announced his retirement from all forms of rugby after winning the World Cup in Japan.

It is the second time the 38-year-old has brought down the curtain on his career after he initially retired in May 2018 after leaving Saracens.

However, he was lured back by Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus to help them lift the Webb Ellis trophy for the third time.

Brits was the oldest member of the squad and ends his international career with 15 caps over an 11-year period.

His club career saw him spend nine seasons at Saracens where he made 216 appearances.