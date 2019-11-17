Challenge Cup: Wins for Leicester, Cardiff and Bristol

Jonah Holmes goes over for the Tigers

Leicester, Cardiff Blues, Scarlets and Bristol secured wins after round one of the Challenge Cup.

Leicester started their first European Challenge Cup campaign with a comfortable 41-20 win over Pau as Welsh winger Jonah Holmes scored four tries.

Fly-half George Ford, back on club duty following England's run to the World Cup final in Japan, kicked an early penalty before George Worth went over in the 13th minute and Holmes quickly added a second try.

Pau scrum-half Thibault Daubagna crossed from close range before Holmes made the most of an offload from Ford to break down the right as the home side went into half-time 24-13 ahead.

Rey Lee-Lo of Cardiff Blues

Saturday's other Pool 5 game saw Cardiff Blues run out 38-16 winners at Calvisano as they secured a bonus-point victory.

Full-back Matthew Morgan collected his own chip behind the home defence to open the scoring after five minutes. The Italians, though, fought back after a penalty and a converted try from Giacomo De Santis.

Two penalties from Paolo Pescetto brought the hosts back into contention, but tries from James Botham, Rey Lee-Lo and Harri Millard's late score wrapped things up.

Elsewhere in Pool 4, Premiership leaders Bristol ran in eight tries to thrash Zebre 59-21, with fly-half Ioan Lloyd chalking up 22 points on his first start.

Toby Fricker races down the wing for Bristol Bears

The Bears fell behind early on to a converted try from Mattia Bellini, but then never looked back, adding five of their own before the break.

Academy duo Charlie Powell and Andy Uren were also among the try-scorers late on.

In Pool 1, Dragons also secured a bonus-point win as they saw off Castres 31-17 at Rodney Parade with three tries from number eight Taine Basham which all came in the first half.

Later on Saturday, Wasps went down 40-30 away to Bordeaux Begles while Scarlets edged out London Irish 20-16.