Saracens 'will not appeal' 35-point penalty and £5.4m fine

0:33 Alex Lozowski says some of the criticism of Saracens on social media has been 'amusing to read' and that it does not bother him Alex Lozowski says some of the criticism of Saracens on social media has been 'amusing to read' and that it does not bother him

Saracens will not appeal against punishments imposed by Premiership Rugby for salary cap breaches, the PA news agency understands.

The back-to-back Premiership champions and reigning European champions had initially announced their intention to appeal against what they deemed to be "heavy-handed" punishments, after they were given a 35-point penalty and £5.4m fine by Premiership Rugby.

0:48 Mark McCall says Saracens must be 'united' after appealing a hefty points deduction for breaching salary cap rules. Mark McCall says Saracens must be 'united' after appealing a hefty points deduction for breaching salary cap rules.

But ahead of Monday's deadline to officially serve notice of appeal, Saracens are now poised to confirm they will not be doing so.

An independent panel, led by barrister Lord Dyson, found the club had failed to disclose payments to players in each of the 2016-17, 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons, and had also exceeded the ceiling for payments to senior players.

1:46 Saracens chairman Nigel Wray says the club do not need to let any players leave after being found guilty of breaching salary cap rules. Saracens chairman Nigel Wray says the club do not need to let any players leave after being found guilty of breaching salary cap rules.

No details have been revealed on the size of the undisclosed payments or the recipients but Premiership Rugby's investigations were thought to have centred around Wray's involvements in companies such as VunProp Ltd (Mako and Billy Vunipola), Faz Investments Ltd (Owen Farrell), Wiggy9 Ltd (Richard Wigglesworth) and MN Property Solutions Ltd (Maro Itoje).

The panel was established after a nine-month Premiership Rugby investigation led to charges being brought in June.

The panel upheld all the charges.