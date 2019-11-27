Israel Folau raises compensation claim after Rugby Australia sacking

Israel Folau was sacked by Rugby Australia in May

Former Australia international Israel Folau has raised his compensation claim against Rugby Australia (RA) and the New South Wales Waratahs to AUS $14m (£7.4m).

Folau, a Christian, was previously seeking AUS $10m (£5.28m) from RA and the Waratahs, who terminated his four-year contract in May after he posted on social media that hell awaited 'drunks, homosexuals, adulterers' and other groups.

The 30-year-old filed an amended statement of claim to the Federal Circuit Court on Wednesday that claimed his termination had denied him a chance to captain the Wallabies.

The statement said Folau's losses and damages included "additional post-playing career monetary benefits" derived from successfully competing in two additional Rugby World Cups and "possible captainship of a trophy-winning Wallabies team".

Folau, who has cast his legal challenge as a fight for religious freedom, is also seeking an apology from RA and the right to resume his international career.

Folau claims his sacking is a case of religious discrimination and has denied him the chance of captaining Australia

The trial is set to begin in February if final mediation between the parties fails next month.

Folau caused controversy earlier this month when he linked deadly bushfires in Australia and a devastating drought to the legislation of same-sex marriage and abortion.

Folau was capped 62 times by the Wallabies and also represented Australia in rugby league.