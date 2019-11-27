Saracens' England World Cup stars set to return against Bath

Jamie George, Billy Vunipola, Mako Vunipola and Owen Farrell could all face Bath

Saracens' full England contingent are set to return when they begin their bid for Gallagher Premiership survival bid against Bath.

Friday's trip to the Recreation Ground is their first league match since accepting a 35-point deduction and £5.36m fine for breaching salary cap regulations, leaving them 26 points adrift of safety.

Mako Vunipola, Jamie George, George Kruis, Elliot Daly and Jack Singleton have already played since returning from the World Cup and after missing Saturday's Champions Cup rout of the Ospreys, Owen Farrell, Maro Itoje and Billy Vunipola are ready to join them.

6:48 Will Greenwood discusses how Saracens can move forward after they decided not to appeal against their 35-point deduction and £5.36m fine Will Greenwood discusses how Saracens can move forward after they decided not to appeal against their 35-point deduction and £5.36m fine

When asked if the returning trio will start against Bath, director of rugby Mark McCall said: "I think so, yes.

"They're all good to go. Apart from our long-term injuries - so Liam Williams, Alex Goode, Michael Rhodes, Juan Figallo and Max Malins - everybody else is available for selection this weekend.

"The England players have been great since coming back in. They're in great spirits, surprising to some maybe. There's a real sense of togetherness and unity there.

"We talked a lot last week about the situation we were in and we decided as a group we'd draw a line under the salary cap issue and get on with the task in hand.

"It's what we're paid to do and what we're going to do."