VOTE: Champions Cup 2019/20 Round 1 and 2 top performers

Racing 92's Teddy Thomas has been a Champions Cup standout so far. Who else has excelled?

After two rounds of superb Heineken Champions Cup action, the pinnacle of the club game takes a break for a couple of weeks before returning in December.

Rounds 1 and 2 have seen several standout performances, with Exeter Chiefs, Toulouse, Ulster, Leinster and Northampton all on two wins from two games, while Racing 92 and Munster remain unbeaten also.

The five pools of 20 teams are finely poised before returning on the weekend of December 6/7/8, with some mouth-watering match-ups to come.

But which players topped the charts from Rounds 1 and 2 in terms of tackles made, defenders beaten and the rest? Test your knowledge of the games by taking our quiz below:

