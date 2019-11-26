Scott Wisemantel leaves England attack coach role

Scott Wisemantel (left) worked under Eddie Jones during England's run to the final of the Rugby World Cup in Japan

Eddie Jones has confirmed attack coach Scott Wisemantel has left his England backroom staff.

The 49-year-old marshalled England's attack as they reached the final of the World Cup before losing to South Africa in Yokohama.

But following talks with England head coach Jones, Wiesmantel has decided to move on.

Wisemantel joined Jones' coaching team during the summer of 2018, with his temporary contract having expired following defeat to the Springboks in Japan.

He is the second member of Jones' staff to seek a new challenge after scrum coach Neal Hatley returned to Bath following the World Cup.

Wisemantel has been tipped to join the Australia set-up under Dave Rennie, the current Glasgow Warriors coach who will take over as Australia head coach at the end of the 2019-2020 season after Michael Cheika left the role after the World Cup.

Jones told the Daily Mail: "Scott's contract finished at the end of the World Cup and we had some discussions but he has decided to move on.

"Whatever role he takes on next I know he will do an outstanding job because he was fantastic for us. We will miss him but we wish him all the best, and his family."