LISTEN: Will Greenwood's rugby podcast

Listen to Will Greenwood's rugby podcast

This week, new France defence coach Shaun Edwards joins Will Greenwood and Rupert Cox to discuss his new job.

Edwards tells us about learning French and where he'll be moving to. He also looks back on his time with Wales and picks the players he would take with him, in an ideal world.

Will and Rupert look back on the second round of European action, which saw the pools start to take shape in the Champions Cup and Challenge Cup.

There is a look at Dave Rennie's appointment as Australia head coach, with the Glasgow Warriors boss due to take over from Michael Cheika at the end of the season.

Plus, a discussion over the possibility of Exeter Chiefs taking legal action against Saracens after the Gallagher Premiership champions were punished for salary cap breaches.