Warren Gatland names Rory Best as Barbarians captain against Wales

Rory Best (right) captains the Barbarians with Schalk Brits named on the bench

Rory Best and Schalk Brits will bring the curtain down on their playing careers when they line out for the Barbarians against Wales on Saturday.

Best will captain the side from hooker with Rugby World Cup winner Brits providing impact from the bench on what will also be an emotional day for Warren Gatland.

Gatland, whose 12-year stint as Wales coach ended after the World Cup, will coach the Barbarians against his former side at the Principality Stadium before returning to New Zealand to begin his new role with the Chiefs.

Best will pack down alongside former Ulster team-mate Wiehahn Herbst and Fiji loosehead Campese Ma'afu, who scored a try in the Baa Baas' win over Brazil last week.

Warren Gatland will bid farewell to Wales on Saturday

Canada skipper Tyler Adron is selected at lock with Wallaby Pete Samu named alongside Scotland international Josh Strauss at No 8.

Crusaders scrum-half Bryn Hall partners Springbok Curwin Bosch at half-back with Mathieu Bastareaud at outside centre.

"It's been a great experience, getting to know players I've not worked with before," said Gatland. "The guys have bonded and had a bit of fun, as well as getting serious as well.

"I'm just looking forward to Saturday. It's a great opportunity for me to say thank you to the fans and the Welsh public for 12 brilliant years."

Barbarians: 15 Shaun Stevenson, 14 Dillyn Leyds, 13 Mathieu Bastareaud, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Cornal Hendricks, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Bryn Hall; 1 Campese Ma'afu, 2 Rory Best (c), 3 Wiehahn Herbst, 4 Luke Jones, 5 Tyler Ardron, 6 Pete Samu, 7 Marco van Staden, 8 Josh Strauss.

Replacements: 16 Schalk Brits, 17 Craig Millar, 18 Hencus van Wyk, 19 George Biagi, 20 Angus Cottrell, 21 Jano Vermaak, 22 Billy Meakes, 23 Matt Duffie.