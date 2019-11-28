Johnny McNicholl to make Wales debut against Barbarians

Johnny McNicholl is named on the right wing

Johnny McNicholl will make his first appearance for Wales against the Barbarians on Saturday with Justin Tipuric named as captain.

New Zealand-born McNicholl, who qualifies for Wales on residency grounds, is named on the right wing in new coach Wayne Pivac's first game in charge.

Pivac has named a pack who all featured at the Rugby World Cup in Japan, with Tipuric joined in the back row by Aaron Shingler and Aaron Wainwright.

Jake Ball and Adam Beard are named at lock with Wyn Jones, Ken Owens and Dillon Lewis named in the front row.

Justin Tipuric captains Wales

Cardiff Blues half-backs Tomos Williams and Jarrod Evans link up with Hadleigh Parkes and Owen Watkin partnered in midfield.

McNicholl lines up in a back three alongside Josh Adams and Leigh Halfpenny.

Wayne Pivac takes charge of Wales for the first time

"This week has been hugely exciting and hugely important for us as a group," said Pivac.

"It has been an opportunity for us as a new squad and management to get together and to set the scene for what the future holds.

Warren Gatland will coach the Barbarians as he bids farewell to Wales at the Principality Stadium

"There has been quite a lot of learnings for the squad this week, looking at what we are trying to do and us providing some clarity but we have also stressed the enjoyment factor of being together for the first time and the excitement of not only this weekend but the future.

"This weekend itself is really exciting. The Barbarians are what rugby is all about. It is the fun element of the game and supporters should be looking forward to some good old-fashioned running rugby and it should be an entertaining afternoon."

Wales: 15 Leigh Halfpenny, 14 Johnny McNicholl, 13 Owen Watkin, 12 Hadleigh Parkes, 11 Josh Adams, 10 Jarrod Evans, 9 Tomos Williams; 1 Wyn Jones, 2 Ken Owens, 3 Dillon Lewis, 4 Jake Ball, 5 Adam Beard, 6 Aaron Shingler, 7 Justin Tipuric (c), 8 Aaron Wainwright.

Replacements: 16 Elliot Dee, 17 Rob Evans, 18 Leon Brown, 19 Seb Davies, 20 Ollie Griffiths, 21 Gareth Davies, 22 Sam Davies, 23 Owen Lane.